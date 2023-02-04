Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 572.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

