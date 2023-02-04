Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Aflac Stock Up 0.7 %

AFL opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Aflac

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

