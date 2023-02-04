Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $30.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.92. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,391.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 876,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 37,563 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,501,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

