Aion (AION) Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $17.71 million and $2.68 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00230702 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00102466 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00058094 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00063356 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004339 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000433 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

