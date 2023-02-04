Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.20-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.20-11.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $10.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.02. 2,876,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.18. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Vertical Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.21.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

