Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $10.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.02. 2,876,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,892. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.18.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 57,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.21.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

