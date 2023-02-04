Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $285.02 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.21.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

