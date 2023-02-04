Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EADSY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Airbus from €155.00 ($168.48) to €185.00 ($201.09) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.75.

Airbus Price Performance

EADSY stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. Airbus has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment offers jet aircraft, aircraft conversion and related services, turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components.

