Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stake Raised by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Alaska Air Group worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALK. Wolfe Research lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.54.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 124.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

See Also

