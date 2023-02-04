Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.37.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,927 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $287.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.11. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

