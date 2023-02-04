Alchemix USD (ALUSD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $236.75 Million

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Alchemix USD has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Alchemix USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix USD has a total market capitalization of $236.75 million and approximately $22,654.98 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemix USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.64 or 0.00428866 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,864.16 or 0.29252014 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.36 or 0.00448998 BTC.

Alchemix USD Token Profile

Alchemix USD’s launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. The official message board for Alchemix USD is alchemixfi.medium.com. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi.

Buying and Selling Alchemix USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.