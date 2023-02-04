Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.38.

NYSE:ARE opened at $167.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.63%.

In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

