Algorand Reaches Market Cap of $1.94 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and $78.89 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00090732 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00063504 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010840 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00025128 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000560 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004364 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000150 BTC.
About Algorand
ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,444,868,723 coins and its circulating supply is 7,222,670,565 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Algorand Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
