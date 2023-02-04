Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT Raised to $44.00 at Cowen

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cowen to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s current price.
ALGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.78. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
