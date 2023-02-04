Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on February 14th

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Alliance Resource Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Alliance Resource Partners has a payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $700.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 42.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $13,084,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 375,241 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 33,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

