Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $190.82 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 723,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 167,217 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $190,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

Shares of COO opened at $354.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.58. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Articles

