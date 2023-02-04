Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 530,080 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,080 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $121,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $72.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.93. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.