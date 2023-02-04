Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $131.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.96 and its 200-day moving average is $128.47. Allstate has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.91%.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 18.5% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $227,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $270,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

