Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Issues Earnings Results

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allstate Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $131.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.55. Allstate has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Allstate by 18.5% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.