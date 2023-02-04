Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS.

Allstate Trading Down 0.4 %

Allstate stock opened at $131.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.96 and a 200-day moving average of $128.47. Allstate has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 18.5% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.