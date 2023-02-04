Alpha Finance Lab Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $136.20 million and $1.72 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.14 or 0.01424303 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015090 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00039212 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000454 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.65 or 0.01703549 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.