Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,418.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

