Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.50.

GOOGL stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $144.88.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

