Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at MKM Partners

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by MKM Partners from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.50.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $144.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.63.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

