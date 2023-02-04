AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $62,000 in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $124.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.26.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($1.37). Westlake had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

Westlake Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Stories

