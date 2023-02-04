AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $80,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $121.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.48. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.35.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

