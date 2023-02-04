AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,285,000 after purchasing an additional 128,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

