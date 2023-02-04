AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $24.46 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

