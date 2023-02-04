ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.13

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.13 and traded as high as $27.19. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 2,746 shares trading hands.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.