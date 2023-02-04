Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.36

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.36 and traded as high as C$58.95. Altus Group shares last traded at C$57.89, with a volume of 85,917 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.00.

Altus Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$54.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 174.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$177.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$183.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altus Group Limited will post 2.0199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.82%.

Insider Activity at Altus Group

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total transaction of C$350,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,521,476.37.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Featured Articles

