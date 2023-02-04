Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $140.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.22.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Amazon.com stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
