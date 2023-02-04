Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Oppenheimer

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.22.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Analyst Recommendations for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

