Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Oppenheimer

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.22.

Amazon.com stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

