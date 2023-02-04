Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $127.00 at UBS Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.22.

AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

