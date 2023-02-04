Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $127.00 at UBS Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.22.
Amazon.com Trading Down 8.4 %
AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
