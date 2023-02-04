American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Shares Up 1.3%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $24.14. 13,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 13,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

American Finance Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75.

American Finance Trust Company Profile



American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

