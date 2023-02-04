American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.85.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 198.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

