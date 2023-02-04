American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Phyllis Gotlib Sells 4,457 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $17,293.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 467,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,789.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Phyllis Gotlib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Phyllis Gotlib sold 14,477 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $53,854.44.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $4.03 on Friday. American Well Co. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. As a group, analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMWL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well during the second quarter worth $831,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Blooom Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,997 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

