AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK updated its Q1 guidance to $1.38-$1.42 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.84-$6.00 EPS.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $146.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $147.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 38.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

