AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. AMETEK updated its Q1 guidance to $1.38-$1.42 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.84-$6.00 EPS.
Shares of AME stock opened at $146.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.14. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $147.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Mizuho upped their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 38.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
