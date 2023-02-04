Amp Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $174.04 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Amp token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Amp has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Amp has a total market cap of $174.04 million and $4.87 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002693 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00429644 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,873.97 or 0.29305076 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.05 or 0.00447849 BTC.
Amp Token Profile
Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
