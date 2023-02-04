Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $180.05

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $180.05 and last traded at $178.48, with a volume of 2559888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Analog Devices Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.46 and a 200-day moving average of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

