Analysts Set AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Target Price at $3.33

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

ATY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AcuityAds from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AcuityAds from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on AcuityAds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

AcuityAds Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of ATY opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.96 million, a P/E ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

Institutional Trading of AcuityAds

AcuityAds ( NYSE:ATY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 6,504.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,759,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,400 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in AcuityAds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,900,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in AcuityAds by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

