Analysts Set JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Price Target at GBX 261.43

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 261.43 ($3.23).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 185 ($2.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.28) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 735 ($9.08) to GBX 630 ($7.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 186.65 ($2.31) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £9.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,025.00. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 88.40 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 229.40 ($2.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.57.

In related news, insider Andy Higginson purchased 159,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £241,153.04 ($297,830.11).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

