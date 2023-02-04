Analysts Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Target Price at $109.42

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.17.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $102.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average of $96.24. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

