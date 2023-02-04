Analyzing First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Savings Financial Group pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 13.45% 9.59% 0.86% WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and WCF Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $122.22 million 1.10 $16.44 million $2.30 8.46 WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Savings Financial Group and WCF Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Savings Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.53%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats WCF Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. It operates through the following segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. The Core Banking segment engages in residential, commercial and consumer loans. The SBA Lending segment focuses on net gains on sales of loans and net interest income as its primary sources of revenue. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans and sells it in the secondary market. The company was founded in May 2008 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, IN.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

