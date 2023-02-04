Ankr Achieves Market Cap of $280.68 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $280.68 million and approximately $52.12 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00049506 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029413 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019169 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004245 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001428 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00225640 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002771 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00171754 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02823629 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $32,424,181.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

