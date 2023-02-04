Ankr (ANKR) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. Ankr has a market cap of $278.14 million and $46.79 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00048981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029373 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00019069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00225467 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002765 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00172903 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02823629 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $32,424,181.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.