Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 40 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $679.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $714.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $609.71 and a 200-day moving average of $538.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($706.52) to €700.00 ($760.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

