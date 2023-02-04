Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 471 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Diageo by 17,311.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Diageo by 119.4% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in Diageo by 55.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.58) to GBX 4,200 ($51.87) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.72) to GBX 4,500 ($55.58) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.87) to GBX 5,100 ($62.99) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,034.44.

Diageo Trading Down 0.7 %

Diageo Profile

NYSE:DEO opened at $175.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.16. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $212.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.