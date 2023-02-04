Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,978 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6,224.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 74,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS EFV opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

