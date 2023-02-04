Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $482.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $560.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $441.05 and its 200-day moving average is $393.56.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

